T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.46 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

