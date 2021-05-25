Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $212.50

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $226.00 to $212.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average is $184.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

