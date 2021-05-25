Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $185.02 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

