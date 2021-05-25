Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.98.

TTWO stock opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.61.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

