Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $38.65. 1,207,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,270. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

