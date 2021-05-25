Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.
Shares of TH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
Several research firms have commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
