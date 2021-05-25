Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

Shares of TH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Several research firms have commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

