Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Up 7.7%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 39,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,978,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

