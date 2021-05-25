TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,967 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 135.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,754. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

