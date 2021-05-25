TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $142.16. 239,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.