TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 241,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

