TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $388,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after acquiring an additional 314,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $560,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.08 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

