TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. 1,668,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,311,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.