TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 1,244,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,753,078. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,318,723 shares of company stock worth $138,944,224 over the last 90 days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

