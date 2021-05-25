TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) versus Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Head-To-Head Survey

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TCG BDC and Pharma Mar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00

TCG BDC currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.41%. Given TCG BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Pharma Mar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCG BDC and Pharma Mar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $146.30 million 5.07 $6.83 million $1.54 8.81 Pharma Mar $96.12 million 17.98 -$12.74 million N/A N/A

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and Pharma Mar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 103.19% 10.09% 4.39% Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TCG BDC has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Mar has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of TCG BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Pharma Mar on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma; and Zepzelca for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including PM184 and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

