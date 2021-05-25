Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 250,590 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $18.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.