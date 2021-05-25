Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.33.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.