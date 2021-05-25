Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

