Tendies Price Tops $0.0680 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $510,442.45 and approximately $77,102.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,017 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,017 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

