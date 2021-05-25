Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $606.54. 116,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $670.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

