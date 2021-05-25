Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $126.95.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

