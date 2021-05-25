Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after buying an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

