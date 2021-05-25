Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 80,045 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

TUP stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

