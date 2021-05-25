Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,467 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

