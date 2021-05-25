Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,383 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

