Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 37.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 77,586 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Textron by 302.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 127.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 236,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Textron by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.01. 17,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,313. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

