Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Shares Up 2.2%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

