The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 687,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 69.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 60.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,486,777. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

