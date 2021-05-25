The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74). Approximately 76,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 354,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered The City Pub Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.07. The company has a market capitalization of £138.00 million and a P/E ratio of -18.73.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

