The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 439.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 363,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214,477. The company has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

