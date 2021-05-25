The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00200513 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001209 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

