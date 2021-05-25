The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. The Gap posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $16.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

GPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. 358,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,848. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Gap by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

