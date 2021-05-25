The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €25.30 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.30 ($29.76) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.38 ($28.68).

GYC stock opened at €22.10 ($26.00) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.02.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

