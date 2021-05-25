The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Buy

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDU. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

