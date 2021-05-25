The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,783,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,080 in the last quarter.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

