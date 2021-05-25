The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Down 5.6%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.85. Approximately 6,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 408,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.73, a P/E/G ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.