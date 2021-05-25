The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot by 48.7% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 17,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 33.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

Shares of HD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.41. The company had a trading volume of 95,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

