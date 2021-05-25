The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $386.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $314.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.