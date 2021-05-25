The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Grubhub worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,449,538. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

