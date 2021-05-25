The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,446,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after buying an additional 106,318 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Okta stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

