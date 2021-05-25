The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of LivaNova worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after buying an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.