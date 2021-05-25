The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Murphy USA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUSA opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

