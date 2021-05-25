The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 81.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 44.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

