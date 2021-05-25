The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $46,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

