The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $191.51 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average is $266.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

