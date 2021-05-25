The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,112 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $320.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day moving average of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.22.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

