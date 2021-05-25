The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,552 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 79,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,830,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10,620.7% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

