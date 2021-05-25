The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 41,796 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.