The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,115 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $37,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

