The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $148.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.93.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

PG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,135,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,934. The stock has a market cap of $338.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $111.68 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

