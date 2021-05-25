The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.65.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.